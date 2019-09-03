Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
