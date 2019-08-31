Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
02-04-09-33-35
(two, four, nine, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
01-09-10-20-21-22-27-28-31-35-36-42-44-47-58-63-68-71-75-80
(one, nine, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-five, eighty)
03-10-31-38-40-43
(three, ten, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
01-07-09-20
(one, seven, nine, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
14-41-50-56-57, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5
(fourteen, forty-one, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)
