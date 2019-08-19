WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-4-6

(one, four, six)

01-15-28-30-37

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(one, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

07-09-10-11-13-21-22-24-25-26-33-35-36-37-51-59-62-68-75-79

(seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

01-02-08-24-36-40

(one, two, eight, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

01-17-19-23

(one, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million