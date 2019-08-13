WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

02-03-10-12-22-23-29-30-35-45-49-51-54-62-63-64-66-68-69-78

(two, three, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)

09-10-12-19

(nine, ten, twelve, nineteen)

07-27-31-34-51, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Estimated jackpot: $138 million