WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-5-6

(eight, five, six)

04-06-07-16-18

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(four, six, seven, sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

07-08-12-15-20-21-26-28-35-38-53-54-55-56-60-62-63-67-68-76

(seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-six)

06-18-19-24-38-49

(six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

01-03-04-16

(one, three, four, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

08-32-47-53-59, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(eight, thirty-two, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)