Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-04-23-40-45, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(one, four, twenty-three, forty, forty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
