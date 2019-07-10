Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
08-10-27-33-39
(eight, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
02-04-07-10-17-32-35-36-37-41-42-43-52-56-61-64-65-72-74-80
(two, four, seven, ten, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty)
07-15-20-26-30-33
(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
01-05-12-18
(one, five, twelve, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
07-09-26-44-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(seven, nine, twenty-six, forty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
