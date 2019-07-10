WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

08-10-27-33-39

(eight, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

02-04-07-10-17-32-35-36-37-41-42-43-52-56-61-64-65-72-74-80

(two, four, seven, ten, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty)

07-15-20-26-30-33

(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

01-05-12-18

(one, five, twelve, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

07-09-26-44-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(seven, nine, twenty-six, forty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)