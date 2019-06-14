Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(nineteen, forty, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Game' game.
