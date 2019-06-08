Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-26-30-36-39
(four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-26-30-36-39
(four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments