WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

04-06-14-26-34

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(four, six, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

01-05-10-13-19-24-27-28-32-35-36-37-38-49-50-51-66-69-75-77

(one, five, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

01-17-28-30-40-47

(one, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $9.5 million

08-13-14-18

(eight, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $418 million

01-02-39-43-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

(one, two, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty-six; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)