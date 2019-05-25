Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-7-2
(three, seven, two)
04-06-14-26-34
(four, six, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
01-05-10-13-19-24-27-28-32-35-36-37-38-49-50-51-66-69-75-77
(one, five, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
01-17-28-30-40-47
(one, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $9.5 million
08-13-14-18
(eight, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $418 million
01-02-39-43-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3
(one, two, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty-six; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)
