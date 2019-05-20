Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

09-10-18-25-30

(nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

06-07-18-19-22-30-33-34-43-46-47-56-65-66-67-69-72-75-78-80

(six, seven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)

17-18-20-23-24-33

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $9.1 million

03-05-20-24

(three, five, twenty, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

