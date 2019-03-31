Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 31, 2019 08:13 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

03-08-17-20-21-23-25-28-29-33-41-42-45-47-48-55-58-72-77-78

(three, eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

04-10-11-22

(four, ten, eleven, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

  Comments  