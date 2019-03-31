WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-6-6
(zero, six, six)
03-08-17-20-21-23-25-28-29-33-41-42-45-47-48-55-58-72-77-78
(three, eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
04-10-11-22
(four, ten, eleven, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
