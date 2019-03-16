WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
09-11-15-33-36
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
(nine, eleven, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
10-13-14-23-24-25-29-30-34-37-43-45-47-57-62-64-72-74-77-80
(ten, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty)
18-20-21-33-39-41
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $5.6 million
02-05-06-07
(two, five, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Comments