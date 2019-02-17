Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 4' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City HeraldSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments