Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 08:58 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

09-14-36-37-38

(nine, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

06-07-12-17-21-22-24-27-30-32-33-34-36-38-40-44-48-59-60-64

(six, seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-four)

08-14-15-29-30-36

(eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

07-10-16-22

(seven, ten, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

  Comments  