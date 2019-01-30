WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-8-9
(eight, eight, nine)
09-14-36-37-38
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(nine, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
06-07-12-17-21-22-24-27-30-32-33-34-36-38-40-44-48-59-60-64
(six, seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-four)
08-14-15-29-30-36
(eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
07-10-16-22
(seven, ten, sixteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Comments