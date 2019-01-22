Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
02-10-13-14
(two, ten, thirteen, fourteen)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
02-10-13-14
(two, ten, thirteen, fourteen)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
WA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments