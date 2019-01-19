Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 19, 2019 08:58 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-2-7

(four, two, seven)

10-15-31-38-39

(ten, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

18-22-26-29-31-35-36-38-40-42-49-58-61-62-64-65-68-70-73-77

(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

02-15-21-37-42-49

(two, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

02-12-14-24

(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

05-08-41-65-66, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(five, eight, forty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

  Comments  