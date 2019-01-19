WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
10-15-31-38-39
(ten, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
18-22-26-29-31-35-36-38-40-42-49-58-61-62-64-65-68-70-73-77
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-seven)
02-15-21-37-42-49
(two, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
02-12-14-24
(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
05-08-41-65-66, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(five, eight, forty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
