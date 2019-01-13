WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
7-5-0
(seven, five, zero)
02-05-08-16-22-29-39-40-41-42-45-51-59-61-63-64-68-72-73-78
(two, five, eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-eight)
01-05-06-18
(one, five, six, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
