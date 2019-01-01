WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
04-06-07-10-11-12-14-20-30-33-34-46-49-52-54-58-65-71-73-78
(four, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-eight)
05-13-17-18
(five, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen)
34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-four, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $425 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
