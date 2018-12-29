WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
02-11-22-25-31
(two, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
01-02-06-14-19-22-28-32-45-49-57-58-62-65-68-69-70-72-76-78
(one, two, six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
10-15-22-29-32-35
(ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
02-10-16-17
(two, ten, sixteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $415 million
12-42-51-53-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(twelve, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
