Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 29, 2018 08:58 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

02-11-22-25-31

(two, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

01-02-06-14-19-22-28-32-45-49-57-58-62-65-68-69-70-72-76-78

(one, two, six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

10-15-22-29-32-35

(ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

02-10-16-17

(two, ten, sixteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $415 million

12-42-51-53-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(twelve, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

