WA Lottery

July 28, 2018 09:29 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

09-11-19-20-29

(nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

02-04-08-12-15-21-23-25-29-30-33-36-38-52-53-56-58-64-72-76

(two, four, eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-six)

04-10-21-34-35-44

(four, ten, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million

16-18-21-23

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

22-27-46-56-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

