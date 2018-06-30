Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

June 30, 2018 08:58 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-2-7

(three, two, seven)

02-11-27-34-37

(two, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

01-14-19-25-28-30-35-36-39-41-42-47-50-54-59-69-73-75-77-78

(one, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

02-28-36-44-47-48

(two, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million

02-03-13-19

(two, three, thirteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

03-09-20-42-61, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(three, nine, twenty, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

  Comments  