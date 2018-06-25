Figuring out how tiny particles determine if the sun will shine today

Tiny particles in the air can play a major role in whether a day is sunny and dry or cloudy and stormy, but gaps remain in scientists' understanding.
Two researchers in the early stages of their careers in atmosphere and climate science at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will spend the next five years learning more.
Susannah Burrows and Manish Shrivastava each will receive a $2.5 million grant from the Department of Energy's Early Career Research Program.
The program awards grants covering salary and research expenses for five years for some of the most promising scientists in the nation who have received a doctorate degree within the last decade.
This year, there are 84 recipients.
Burrows is looking at the effect of particles from agriculture and sea spray. They can come from a farmer tilling a field or from bubbles generated by ocean waves, sending salt, tiny bits of dead microbes and other substances into the air.
Burrows will study where particles come from and how they affect the freezing of cloud droplets.
The process can influence how long clouds persist and how much sunlight they reflect, as well as help determine when and how much it rains or snows.
Shrivastava will study how gases emitted from plants and trees, including those released during wildfire, chemically react to form nanoparticles within cloud droplets and how this chemistry changes as those clouds form and evaporate.
Shrivastava brings his training as a mechanical engineer to take an engineering approach to the complex chemistry within nanoparticles and clouds, where thousands of different chemicals play a role in changing clouds and sunlight.
"Supporting talented researchers early in their career is key to building and maintaining a skilled and effective scientific workforce for the nation," said Energy Secretary Rick Perry when the awards were announced last week.
