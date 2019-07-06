Death notices for July 7

Death Notices
Robert L. Hutson
Robert Lee Hutson, 82, of West Richland, died July 4 in Richland.
He was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-City area for 11 years.
He was an Army veteran and retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jack Milliorn
Jack Milliorn, 87, of Richland, died July 2 in Richland.
He was born in Pendelton, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 58 years.
He was a retired manager from Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
