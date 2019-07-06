Death notices for July 7

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Robert L. Hutson

Robert Lee Hutson, 82, of West Richland, died July 4 in Richland.

He was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-City area for 11 years.

He was an Army veteran and retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack Milliorn

Jack Milliorn, 87, of Richland, died July 2 in Richland.

He was born in Pendelton, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 58 years.

He was a retired manager from Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.