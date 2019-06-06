Deaths notices for June 7

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Jamie E. Thompson

Jamie Eugene Thompson, 29, of Kennewick, died June 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in Kennewick for 29 years.

He was a facilities maintenance technician for Franklin County Facilities Department.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frances A. Kelly

Frances Ann Kelly, 71, of Kennewick, died June 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Mount Vernon, and lived in Kennewick for 31 years.

She was a retired teacher for Pasco and Prosser high schools.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roberta ‘Bobbi’ L. Payseno

Roberta “Bobbi” Lynn Payseno, 54, of Kennewick, died June 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Seattle, and lived in Kennewick for 27 years.

She was a bookkeeper for McDonald’s restaurants.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David P. Bergland

David Peter Bergland, 83, of Kennewick, died June 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 14 years.

He was the retired owner of David Bergland at Law.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Andrew T. May

Andrew Timothy May, 40, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Richland.

He was born in Walla Walla, and lived in the Chubbuck, Idaho, area before moving to Kennewick four months ago.

He was an IT technician.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Darrel D. Hatley

Darrel Dean Hatley, 69, of Kennewick, died June 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pullman, and lived in Kennewick for 47 years.

He was a retired manager for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.