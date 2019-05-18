Death Notices
Death notices for May 19
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Merrill Don Andersen
Merrill Don Andersen, 71, of Kennewick, died May 16 in Richland.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived the Tri-Cities for 60 years.
He was a retired sales manager at Snyder’s Bakery.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Keith Sem
Gary Keith Sem, 89, of Kennewick, died May 16, in Serenity Cove Adult Family Home in Kennewick.
He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for the past 17 years.
He was a retired pharmaceutical representative.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments