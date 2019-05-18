Death notices for May 19

Five things to do when a loved one dies Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all.

Merrill Don Andersen

Merrill Don Andersen, 71, of Kennewick, died May 16 in Richland.

He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was a retired sales manager at Snyder’s Bakery.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Keith Sem

Gary Keith Sem, 89, of Kennewick, died May 16, in Serenity Cove Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for the past 17 years.

He was a retired pharmaceutical representative.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.