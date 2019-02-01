Death notices for Feb. 2

Eugene R. Stokes
Eugene Roosevelt Stokes, 84, of Wenatchee, died Jan. 29 in Wenatchee.
He was born in Valier, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was a retired quality engineer for NASA/Environmental Engineering.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy O. Mertens
Leroy Otto Mertens, 77, of Mesa, died Feb. 1 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Ogema, Minn., and lived in Mesa for 42 years.
He was a retired signalman for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard A. Faulkner
Richard A. Faulkner, 81, died Jan. 31 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for nine years.
He served in the U.S. Army and retired from David Douglas School District in Portland.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Claudia K. Roemeling
Claudia Kay Roemeling, 72, of Kennewick, died Jan. 25 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in St. Johns, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
She was a retired greeter for Walmart.
ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Theresa Woods
Theresa Woods, 89, of Richland, died Feb. 1 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Joliet, Ill., and lived in Richland for 20 years.
She was a retired office worker for the University of California-Santa Barbara.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Salvador Torres
Salvador Torres, 97, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 1 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Tumbiscatio, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
David L. Miner Sr.
David Lloyd Miner Sr., 76, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Kennewick.
He was born in Marshfield, Wis., and lived in Kennewick for 2 1/2 years.
He was a retired landscape architect.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda (Hawkins) Waldo
Linda Gay (Hawkins) Waldo, 76, of Richland, died Feb. 1 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
She was born in Louisville, Ky., and lived in Richland for 44 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
