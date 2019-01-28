Death notices for Jan. 29

William C. Kwis
William C. Kwis, 104, of Kennewick, died Jan. 25 in Kennewick.
He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-City area for 34 years.
He was a retired planner/scheduler for Douglas Aircraft.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Kelly
Karen Kelly, 62, of Kennewick, died Jan. 25 in Kennewick.
She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Diana L. Ruck
Diana Lea Ruck, 69, of Kennewick, died Jan. 26 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
She was born in Dallas, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for 36 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy D. Gregory
Jimmy Dale Gregory, 87, of Pasco, died Jan. 25 at From the Heart Adult Family Home in Pasco.
He was born in Dorsey, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2007.
He was a retired machinist.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Now II
Jimmy Now II, 4-year-old son of Samantha and Jimmy Now, died Jan. 28 at home in Richland.
He was born in Kennewick and lived four years in Richland.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria M. Chavez
Gloria Margarita Chavez, 70, of Kennewick, died Jan. 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for 40 years.
She was a retired orchard laborer.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Joan E. Hines
Joan E. Hines, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
