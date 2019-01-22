Death notices for Jan. 23

Lawana Larson
Lawana Larson, 86, of Kirkland, died Jan. 21 in Kirkland.
She was born in Ogden, Utah, and was a longtime Prosser resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy Wilcox
Leroy Wilcox, 70, of Pasco, died Jan. 20 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in North Judson, Ind., and lived in the Tri-City area for 32 years.
He was a retired diesel mechanic for Seco Construction.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jesus Montelongo Jr.
Jesus Montelongo Jr., 52, of Grandview, died Jan. 21 in Grandview.
He was born in San Benito, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He worked in security for Grandview High School.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Woodward Morse
Patricia Woodward Morse, 91, of Kennewick, died Jan. 19 in Kennewick.
She was born in Trinidad, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 52 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Helga E. Blankingship-Norris
Helga Eileen Blankingship-Norris, 70, of Richland, died Jan. 20 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Orange, Texas, and lived in Richland since 1987.
She was a retired beautician and homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Susan K. Colyn
Susan K. Colyn, 61, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 21 in Yakima.
She was born in Tacoma and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired registered nurse.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Jose R. Veliz
Jose Roel Veliz, 79, of Pasco, died Jan. 21 in Pasco.
He was born in Hargill, Texas, and lived in Pasco for 36 years.
He was a retired insurance agent.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Kip M. McDole
Kip Marie McDole, 67, of Richland, died Jan. 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Medford, Ore., and lived in Richland for 18 years.
She was a retired owner and operator of a home construction business.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Kristin A. Skaggs
Kristin Ann Skaggs, 50, of Richland, died Jan. 19 in Richland.
She was born in Aurora, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
She was a senior operations specialist for Washington River Protection Solutions.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Abraham Alfaro-Gomez
Abraham Alfaro-Gomez, 74, of Connell, died Jan. 20 in Kennewick.
He was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and lived in Connell for 59 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
