Death notices for Jan. 1

Norman J. Sackmann
Norman James Sackmann, 85, of Kennewick, died Dec. 29 in Kennewick.
He was born in Lind, Wash., and lived in Kennewick for five years.
He was a retired farmer.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is handling arrangements.
Frank A. Baldwin
Frank A. Baldwin, 74, of Kennewick, died Dec. 29 in Pasco.
He was born in Chicago, Ill, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1976.
He was a retired carpenter.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is handling arrangements.
Debra Jo Delgado
Debra Jo Delgado, 63, of Kennewick, died Dec. 12 at home.
She was born in Martinez, Calif., and worked in sales for construction.
Neptune Society is handling arrangements.
William C. Skinner
William Carl Skinner, 67, of Kennewick, died Dec. 30 at home.
He was born in Pendleton, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.
He was a retired nuclear processing operator for Fluor Daniels.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is handling arrangements.
Duoc Van Tran
Duoc Van Tran, 69, of Kennewick, died Dec. 29 in Richland.
He was born in Ba Xuyen, Sóc Trăng, Vietnam and lived in Kennewick since 1980.
He was the manager of the Columbia Oriental Market.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is handling arrangements.
Comments