Death notices for Oct. 26

Pearl Koehler Pearson Taylor
Pearl Koehler Pearson Taylor, 98, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 26 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Eudora, Kan., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired fruit warehouse laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael L. Weber
Michael Lawrence Weber, 66, died Oct. 22 at home in Prosser.
He was born in Baltimore, Md., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
He was a rancher.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine ‘Tina’ Desgranges
Catherine “Tina” E. Desgranges, 68, of Kennewick, died Oct. 24 in Kennewick.
She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area for 48 years.
She was a retired daycare provider.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
David B. Bracy
David Benjamin Bracy, 71, of Pasco, died Oct. 26 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in Pasco for 10 years.
He was a warehouseman.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Vicky L. Anderson
Vicky Lois Anderson, 62, of Richland, died Oct. 25 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Jacksonville, Ill., and was a longtime resident of Prosser.
She was a homemaker.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
James A. Boles
James Albert Boles, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct. 25 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Van Nuys, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1954.
He was a retired operating engineer for the Kennewick Irrigation District.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
