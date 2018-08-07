Randy Wright, 71, of Kennewick, died Aug. 6 in Kennewick.
He was born in Vancouver and lived in the Tri-City area for 48 years.
He retired from work in retail sales.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
