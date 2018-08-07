Death Notices

Terry A. Wigley

August 07, 2018 06:04 PM

Terry Anne Wigley, 64, of Prosser, died Aug. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Chicago Heights, Ill., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a a painter of wood ducks.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

