Terry A. Wigley

Terry Anne Wigley, 64, of Prosser, died Aug. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Chicago Heights, Ill., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a a painter of wood ducks.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
August 07, 2018 06:04 PM
