Patricia N. Delaney

Patricia Nell Delaney, 68, of Richland, died Aug. 4 in Richland.
She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 16 years.
She was a retired registered nurse.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
August 07, 2018 06:02 PM
