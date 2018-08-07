Death Notices

Patricia N. Delaney

August 07, 2018 06:02 PM

Patricia Nell Delaney, 68, of Richland, died Aug. 4 in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 16 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

