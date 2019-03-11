Tri-City man dies in a crash off I-182 in Pasco

A Pasco man died after the car he was riding in rolled over as it was leaving Interstate 182 at Road 68 in Pasco Sunday evening.
Juan M. Velasco, 35, of Pasco, was driving a 2003 Acura four-door west on the interstate just before 7 p.m.
He took the Road 68 exit, but failed to negotiate the turn, according to the Washington State Patrol.
He overcorrected and his car rolled, coming to rest on its top, according to police reports.
His passenger, Noe P. Cruz, 37, of Pasco, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he died.
Velasco was not injured.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and any charges are pending, according to the state patrol.
