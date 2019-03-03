More snow possible this week in the Tri-Cities and only limited relief from the cold

As much as a 50 percent chance of snow is forecast for the Tri-Cities later this week by the National Weather Service.

It predicts a 20 percent chance of snow Tuesday, increasing to 30 percent overnight.

Wednesday the chance of snow is 40 percent, with snow more likely that night. The chance of snow then is 50 percent, according to the forecast.

Skies should clear Friday and Saturday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald

Temperatures will remain unusually cold for March, even though there will be some warming through the week.

A low of 5 degrees was forecast for Sunday night and 12 degrees on Monday night.

Lows should warm to the low 20s starting Wednesday night and highs could reach 37 degrees by Friday.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies continued to have to rescue drivers who ignored rural road closures this weekend. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office

However, normal highs for early March are about 53 and normal lows are about 31.

Many rural roads near the Tri-Cities were closed Sunday after snow from February blew across roadways and created new drifts.

Highway 241 from near Sunnyside to Highway 24 remained closed Sunday afternoon. But Highway 221 from near Prosser to near Paterson was reopened in both directions before noon Sunday.