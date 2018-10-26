Update: Take cover alert lifted at Hanford nuclear site

Stabilization of Tunnel 2 at Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility begins

Stabilization activities inside Tunnel 2 at the Plutonium Uranium Extraction (PUREX) Facility in Hanford, Wash. are approximately 14 percent complete. Since Oct. 1, 2018, crews have placed 5,400 cubic yards of grout to fill the 1,688-ft.-long tunnel.