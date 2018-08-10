PUREX Tunnel 2 Stabilization Project Animation

This video uses animation to show how DOE and contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company would fill waste storage Tunnel 2 near PUREX with grout to prevent a collapse, while allowing for future removal of the waste from the tunnel.
A large amount of plutonium has gone quietly missing over the years from stockpiles owned by the US military. One case involving a theft during transport to the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory is outlined here.
Hanford workers began moving some of the highly radioactive sludge out of the K West Reactor Basin, located just 400 yards from the Columbia River, on June 12, 2018. It will be stored in below-ground cells until it can be prepared for disposal.
Demolition of the Plutonium Reclamation Facility, the most contaminated part of the Plutonium Finishing Plant at the Hanford nuclear reservation, led to the spread of radioactive particles in December 2017.
Since Sunday, Hanford firefighters have been battling the Silver Dollar fire, trying to "keep it from encroaching on civilian inhabited regions" says officials with the Hanford Fire Department's union firefighters. Video posted on their Facebook p
Doug Shoop, manager of Department of Energy Richland Operations Office, gives a detailed history about the construction of tunnel 2 at the PUREX facility at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation during a press conference. The agency was mandated to perf
Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, gives an update on the collapsed Hanford waste tunnel. A mixture of sand and soil is being slowly added to the breach.
Hanford Communities has partnered with CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company to produce this video that features the Waste Encapsulation Storage Facility. The video touches on WESF's history, current mission and future plans for the safe and compl
In October 2016, Wildlife biologists from Hanford site contractor Mission Support Alliance released a rehabilitated barn owl back into the wild. The owl had been discovered by Hanford Site employees in late September and appeared in distress. The
Hanford workers removed the sixth-story roof at the Plutonium Reclamation Facility and lifted out contaminated items, including the first of eight glove boxes. The building at the Plutonium Finishing Plant is being prepared for demolition to start
A 65-ton stainless steel vessel that will be used in testing to resolve technical issues moved through The Dalles Dam on Tuesday afternoon, heading to Umatilla. It is 35 feet high with a 16-foot diameter; it can hold 22,000 gallons. It is riding o