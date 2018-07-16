Plutonium is still missing after it was stolen from security experts

A large amount of plutonium has gone quietly missing over the years from stockpiles owned by the US military. One case involving a theft during transport to the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory is outlined here.
Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

The last major equipment for the Hanford vitrification plant's Low Activity Waste Facility, a 19-ton caustic scrubber, arrived at the plant this week and was lowered through the 90-foot-high roof.

Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules

Hanford Communities has partnered with CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company to produce this video that features the Waste Encapsulation Storage Facility. The video touches on WESF's history, current mission and future plans for the safe and compl

Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl

In October 2016, Wildlife biologists from Hanford site contractor Mission Support Alliance released a rehabilitated barn owl back into the wild. The owl had been discovered by Hanford Site employees in late September and appeared in distress. The

Hanford vit plant testing tank on its way to Richland

A 65-ton stainless steel vessel that will be used in testing to resolve technical issues moved through The Dalles Dam on Tuesday afternoon, heading to Umatilla. It is 35 feet high with a 16-foot diameter; it can hold 22,000 gallons. It is riding o