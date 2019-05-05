Education

Her knack for making jewelry has earned this Hanford High artist a statewide honor

Peyton Nicole Dunn’s necklace “Natural Formation” is now permanently part of the state superintendent’s art collection.
A Hanford High School student’s jewelry is getting a special spot in Olympia.

Peyton Nicole Dunn’s necklace titled “Natural Formation” earned a judge’s choice award at the state Superintendent’s High School Art Show. She earned a spot at the state competition after having the piece picked at the regional competition at Education Service District 123 earlier this year.

Now her necklace will become part of a Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction permanent art collection. Nineteen students had pieces picked since 2012.

Dunn discovered her knack for making jewelry during Hanford High art classes with teacher Kelley Muntean. Her designs reflect her love of organic shapes and textures, the school district said.

She plans to pursue jewelry design when she moves onto the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia in the fall.

