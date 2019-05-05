Trios offers $10 sports physicals to Tri-City student athletes

Trios Health is offering student athletes sports physicals for $10 on May 18. Tri City-Herald

Trios Health will hold its annual low-cost Sports Physical Clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. May 18.

The physicals, for student athletes entering grades seven to 12, will be done by Trios medical providers.

Students must bring their school’s physical form completed and signed by a parent or legal guardian.

Physicals cost $10 each, with all money returning to each school sports program.

No appointment is needed.

The physicals will be done at the Vista Field Trios Care Center at 521 N. Young St. in Kennewick.