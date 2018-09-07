How do charter schools work?

A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.
Choir students from Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Richland practice with Justin Raffa, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, on Friday in preparation for their performance at the Washington Music Educators Association Conference in
Pasco High junior Victor Rodriguez and two other young rappers created a catchy song about Bulldog pride. Since the video debuted at an all-school assembly, it’s earned raves from students and staff — and been viewed online thousands of times.
Watch a video announcement that Raleigh, N.C.’s Cardinal Gibbons High School principal Jason Curtis (obviously a 'Ferris Bueller' fan) posted to let students know that school was canceled Monday due to snow. Note: No audio until about 22 seconds,
Construction will soon start on the first phase of student housing at the WSU Tri-Cities Campus. The new residences, being built by Kennewick-based Chervenell Construction, will provide an estimated 750 beds.
Columbia Basin College and a private developer broke ground on one of Washington state’s few community college student housing project on Wednesday. Designed by a CBC graduate, the low-frills “dormitory” will blend affordability with views of the
The new Desert Hills Middle School, at 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, will replace its former campus, which opened in 1977. The new school will house over 800 students in its 37 classrooms and features two gyms, a fitness room, orchestra and band rooms
