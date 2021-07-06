Richland firefighters free trapped driver after crash

Richland firefighters peeled open the roof of a tipped Dodge Journey to free the driver still belted into his seat after a two-car collision Tuesday morning at the intersection of Gillmore Avenue and Kadlec Way in Richland.

The other driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike Wroolie.

The unidentified male driver was able to walk to a gurney to be checked at the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.