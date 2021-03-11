WA state Supreme Court prohibits mandatory life without parole for young adults

The Washington State Supreme Court has found mandatory sentences of life without parole unconstitutional for young adults and ordered two Pierce County men to be resentenced in a split ruling Thursday.

“Just as courts must exercise discretion before sentencing a 17-year-old to die in prison, so must they exercise the same discretion when sentencing an 18-, 19-, or 20-year-old,” Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud wrote in the lead opinion, signed by Justices Mary I. Yu, Raquel Montoya-Lewis and G. Helen Whitener. “... We remand each case for a new sentencing hearing at which the trial court must consider whether each defendant was subject to the mitigating qualities of youth.”

Justice Steven C. González wrote a concurrence.

Pierce County jurors convicted Dwayne Earl Bartholomew of aggravated first-degree murder in 1981 and Kurtis William Monschke of aggravated first-degree murder in 2003.

At the age of 20 Bartholomew shot and killed an attendant while robbing a laundromat, according to court records.

Monschke and friends associated with a white supremacist group, court records said, and at the age of 19 he helped attack a homeless man with a baseball bat. The man later died.

State law says those convicted of aggravated murder must be sentenced to life without parole or to death, and the high court previously found the death penalty law unconstitutional.

Bartholomew and Monschke filed personal restraint petitions, asking the court to consider the constitutionality of their sentences.

“Specifically, they ask us to decide whether the constitutional requirement that judges exercise discretion at sentencing, which forbids such mandatory LWOP sentences for those under 18, also forbids those sentences for 18- to 21-year-old defendants,” Gordon McCloud wrote. “Modern social science, our precedent, and a long history of arbitrary line drawing have all shown that no clear line exists between childhood and adulthood.”

Justices Susan Owens, Charles Johnson, Barbara A. Madsen, and Debra Stephens dissented.

“... I struggle to identify at what precise age we will stop redrawing these lines based on this brain development evidence, be it 20, 22, 25, or even older,” Owens wrote. “I further caution that today’s decision may eventually compel us to revisit and invalidate a staggering number of LWOP and Sentencing Reform Act of 1981 sentences ... . This task would tremendously burden the State’s resources and the victims’ families.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.