Son shot father outside Benton County home then killed himself, deputies suspect

A 22-year-old man shot his father before he was found dead near a Pymouth home Monday afternoon.

Martin Talavera shot his father, Lucas Talavera-Magana, several times outside of a home on the 40000 block of East Christy Road about 4:30 p.m. before running off, said Benton County sheriff’s Lt. Jon Schwarder.

Deputies found Talavera-Magana in a driveway and an ambulance crew from Benton County Fire District 6 took him to a nearby hospital.

They found his son dead near another home with a gunshot wound.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Talavera-Magana has improved and was listed in serious condition Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The property appears to belong to Plymouth Ranch LLC and has farmworker housing, according to the Benton County Assessor’s Office. The area is in the rural, agricultural part of south Benton County, just north of the Columbia River near the Oregon border.

Detectives are looking for any witnesses who saw what happened or have information about the men. Contact Detective C.J. Conner or Detective T. Martinez at 509-735-6555.