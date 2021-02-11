Man leaves stolen car across from Pasco police station

Pasco police arrested a man who parked a stolen car in the road next to police station. Pasco Police Department

A Pasco man delivered himself and a stolen car directly to police by parking it in front of the station.

Officer David Dillsworth spotted the stolen Nissan Versa parked in the middle of the 400 block of Sylvester Street as he was driving by the police station early Wednesday, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

As the officer neared, he say a man get into the car and pull to the side of the road.

“Pro tip: Don’t call attention to yourself when driving stolen cars,” Pasco police said in their post. “Really, how hard is it to park at the curb in the first place?”

As the man went inside the house, Dillsworth checked the car’s license plate and discovered it was stolen from Kennewick.

Officers surrounded the house and a woman came out and said a man she didn’t know just went inside. They found Jose Antonio Sanchez, 33, of Kennewick, and arrested him at 1 a.m.

He was booked into the Franklin County jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.