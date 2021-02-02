Tri-Cities teen wanted on $200K warrant arrested for robbing and shooting ex-classmate

Police arrested a 16-year-old accused of shooting a former classmate while robbing him during a deal for e-cigarettes.

Police have been hunting for Tyshawn Brooks since early January when a $200,000 nationwide warrant arrest warrant was issued for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

U.S. Marshals and Pasco police caught up with the teen Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Road 60. He was arrested and booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.

Kennewick police learned about the robbery when the victim Gullianee Rojas-Morales drove himself to a Kadlec clinic in Kennewick after being shot.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland where he was treated for a broken leg and two gunshot wounds.

Rojas-Morales told police he met the teen at the Heatherstone apartments in Kennewick on 10th Avenue, across from Park Middle School. He planned to sell the teen two boxes of “puffbars,” a type of electronic cigarette.

When he arrived, Brooks and another person were waiting. Rojas-Morales said Brooks got into the back seat of his car, and pulled out what he believed was a BB gun.

Brooks then demanded the two boxes, said court documents.

Rojas-Morales handed over one of the boxes, and said that was all he had. The second box was hidden between the driver’s seat and the door.

When Brooks demanded the second box, and Rojas-Morales’ jewelry and wallet, Rojas-Morales refused.

Brooks got out of the vehicle, walked up to Rojas-Morales’ open window and shot him twice in the leg, according to court documents.

Police are continuing to look for the second suspect. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact police through the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333.