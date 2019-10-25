Crime

Pasco man’s death being ruled a suicide after he was hit by train

Pasco, WA

The death of a 59-year-old Pasco man hit by a train Thursday is being ruled a suicide, the Franklin County coroner said.

Russell McElroy was hit by a BNSF train near the intersection of Selph Landing Road and Railroad Avenue just after 5 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection north of Pasco was closed for a few hours as police investigated.

After talking with family members, Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said he was ruling the death a suicide.

No autopsy is planned.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
