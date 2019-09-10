4 schools locked down after man walks away from care facility

The Kennewick School District locked down Highlands Middle School along with three elementary schools after a man walked away from a facility File

Four Kennewick schools were locked down as police searched for a man who possibly has a mental illness.

Edison Elementary and Highlands Middle School were closed at 8:50 a.m. after the man walked away from an assisted living facility in the area. As the search expanded, Hawthorne and Lincoln elementary schools were added, the Kennewick School District said.

Police found the man and the lockdown was lifted at 9:20 a.m.

Students were being allowed to enter the school, but won’t be going outside until after the lockdown is lifted.