This Pasco father was mad at one son. Police say he shot a 2nd son and girlfriend

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A Pasco father reportedly had been drinking for about 14 hours when he fired two shots at his son and son’s girlfriend during a family fight.

Both victims were hit in their right hands by at least one bullet, with the 21-year-old son requiring treatment at a Seattle hospital because of major damage to several fingers.

The father, Brennan M. Isley, became “verbally aggressive” after finding an 18-year-old son in a bedroom with a young woman, police said.

The 45-year-old father is now charged in Franklin County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree assault.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Pasco officers were called to Isley’s Saturna Drive home at 2:11 a.m. on Labor Day for an assault with a gun.

Police found the two victims sitting in front of the house, then called Isley outside and arrested him. Isley opted not to talk to investigators, immediately asked for a lawyer and was taken to jail.

His son’s girlfriend was taken to a Tri-City hospital for her hand wound and the son was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Family members said Brennan Isley had started drinking at noon Sept. 1. His 18-year-old son brought a woman to the house at 9:30 p.m., and it was hours later that his father started arguing with him, court documents said.

Jacob Isley, the shooting victim, stepped in to break up the fight between his brother and father.

Kayla Brown told investigators there were no issues between her boyfriend and his father and the two were “having a heart to heart conversation” when she went to bed around midnight, court documents said.

She later woke up to loud voices and found her boyfriend, Jacob Isley, physically fighting with his father. She separated them, and eventually was walking back to the bedroom with her boyfriend when they were confronted by his father in the hallway.

The .45-caliber gun was pointed at the couple and Brown noticed a red laser light coming from it. That’s when Jacob Isley yelled at his father to put the gun down and lunged at him in an attempt to grab the gun, documents said.

The two men were scuffling again when Brown said she heard two gunshots and realized she was grazed by a bullet.

The father and son stopped fighting when Brown said she’d been hit, and the gun was dropped, court documents said.

Then, after realizing her boyfriend had been shot, she helped him downstairs, taking the gun with her.

Her boyfriend coached Brown on how to remove the magazine to keep the gun from firing again, while they waited outside for police and paramedics, documents said.

The gun was found by police on a patio table and taken into evidence.